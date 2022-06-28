HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman was identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash after suffering a probable coronary event, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On June 25 the coroner’s office was dispatched to an accident at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive in Hanover. County Coroner Pam Gay says Paulette Dubbs, 75, was driving a Kia Soul and reportedly crossed four lanes of traffic, striking two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

According to the coroner’s office, Dubbs was not wearing a seat belt and died from multiple blunt force trauma due to the crash. The coroner’s office says it’s probable Dubbs suffered a coronary event prior to the crash.

Two other victims suffered injuries in the crash but their status is unknown at this time.