Video of snow art by construction worker at Penn State Children’s Hospital goes viral

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Video of snow art made by a construction worker for patients at Penn State Children’s Hospital has gone viral.

Last month, the worker made a smiley face near the hospital that’s fenced off for construction so young patients can see out their windows.

The family of a girl getting treatment posted a video of the smiley face.

The caption said, “Thank you to the construction workers that helped make my daughter’s recovery a little easier all while doing your jobs.”

The video has more than 53,000 views.