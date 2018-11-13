Vietnam vet stresses importance of mental health on Veterans Day Video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 vets died by suicide between 2008 to 2016.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that close to 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan vets experience PTSD.

"A lot of people don't realize that these guys are carrying around these ghosts," said Mike Gagnon, post commander of VFW Memorial Post 6074 in Mechanicsburg.

Gagnon was only 18 when he was first haunted by his ghosts. Like many Vietnam vets, he received a chilly welcome home, and for many of his brothers and sisters, that experience combined with PTSD was devastating.

"You've lost your mission in life. You've lost your buddies. You've lost your anchor," Gagnon said.

Several of his friends completed suicide. Gagnon said the adjustment from structure and discipline of the military to the "real world" can lead to depression.

"If you don't have anything to connect to and you have a lot of ghosts in your head, you start self-medicating and you start having family problems," he said.

That depression and PTSD, Gagnon said, often leads to substance abuse, homelessness and jail, which is being seen in younger generations that are fighting what is now a 17-year war.

"We're bringing back more and more of these young kids. We've got every year -- several thousand come back and bring these problems back, and we gotta protect them," Gagnon said.

Protecting can sometimes be as simple as a conversation, but if outside resources are needed, a band of brothers is always waiting.

"Be willing to help a veteran. If you have a problem at home, let some of us Vietnam guys know. We are really good at dealing with some of these young guys," Gagnon said.