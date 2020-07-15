Virtual Emerging Artists Showcase on being held in August

Photo–The Quixote Project were the winner of the 2019 Susquehanna Folk Music Society Emerging Artist Showcase

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will hold a Virtual Emerging Artists Showcase on Sunday, August 9.

The showcase will feature five roots-based acts who will be vying for a $500 prize for the top band. The bands will be evaluated by a panel of judges and the audience will also participate in the vote.

In past years the Susquehanna Folk Music Society’s Emerging Artists Showcase was a featured event at the Susquehanna Folk Festival. Since the 2020 festival was postponed until 2021, the Society decided to take the Emerging Artist Showcase online.

The intent of the Susquehanna Folk Music Society is to feature artists of any age, individuals or acts who have not yet become regulars on the festival or concert series circuits.

Currently, the Susquehanna Folk Music Society is going through the selection process to determine the five finalists. Applicants must send a current video and include a photo and biographical information. If chosen, the finalists perform a 15-minute live set to be broadcasted on the internet.

The deadline to apply is July 25. All application materials are on the society’s website.

Anyone can to tune in at sfmsfolk.org on August 9 at 7 p.m. to watch the five bands vie for the first-place prize.

