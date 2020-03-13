Visitation and scheduling changes at Lancaster General, Penn Medicine locations

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn Medicine is implementing new visitation and scheduling policies due to COVID-19.

Effective March 13, inpatient facilities will no longer allow visitors except under certain special circumstances. Some of those exceptions apply to parents and those visiting a patient nearing the end of life.

Only one visitor will be allowed to accompany patients in outpatient facilities.

Health screening may be required in certain circumstances.

Officials say they will be rescheduling some patient appointments over the next two weeks. They will directly contact anyone who may be impacted. Some patients may be moved to virtual visits or home care.

An in-depth list of policy changes can be found here.