Volunteers in Perry County making sure students are still getting meals

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of volunteers in Perry County is making sure students are still getting meals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Heidi Sands founded an organization in Duncannon when she learned schools had to close.
She put out a call for help on Facebook asking people to donate food and got enough for 100 meals.
Now, with more support she’s handing out 1,000 a week.

“When I had the idea that I wanted to provide the lunches, I never could’ve imagined it would have grown to what it is now and I just can’t say enough about the people that have offered their support through donations and offered to come help and do deliveries it’s just been wonderful,” Sands said.

Food can be dropped off at the Duncannon Fire Station between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

