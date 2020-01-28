Volunteers needed for van service in northern Dauphin County

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — For residents without access to transportation in northern Dauphin County, the best option to get around is by van. That can be difficult without a healthy number of volunteer drivers, however.

“Living in a rural area, we’ve widespread to access grocery stores, food pantries, doctors offices or specialty doctors,” said Bonnie Kent, Operations Manager at Northern Dauphin County Human Services. “There’s a large list of things we’re impacted with when it comes to transportation.”

People living in northern Dauphin County are tasked with traveling almost 25 miles to get to the closest Urgent Care.

“For someone without transportation to get to a specialty doctor, it could be a 60-mile round trip for them. Quite a hardship without transportation,” Kent said.

Northern Dauphin County Human Services and Tri-County Community Action partnered together in providing transportation for non-emergency medical appointments, access to food, and employment.

18 families have registered so far, but progress is hampered with only a handful of volunteer drivers.

“If we can even get seven, eight, up to 10 volunteers scheduled throughout the month, that would help us a lot,” Tri-County Community Action case manager Natasha Woods said.

“If you’re retired or working part-time and you find that you have a few hours to spare, those few hours could really make a difference for the quality of someone’s life. For their family and their wellness,” Kent said.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Tri-County Community Action (Elizabethville) at 717-905-2011 or Northern Dauphin County Human Services at 717-905-2700.