Volunteers place flags for resting veterans at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

(WHTM) — Over 500 military veterans rest in peace at Mt. Olivet after serving our country in every branch of the service during the War of 1812, the Civil War, Spanish American War, WWI, WWII, Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iran and during peacetime.

On Thursday, May 27, the U.S. Veterans Memorial Event Committee hosted American Legion volunteers and the Cedar Cliff High School JROTC Cadets and Color Guard. The volunteers placed small U.S. flags at the Veteran gravesites throughout the 27 cemetery acres.

“We’ve been here since 1870 We have over 2,600 souls resting in peace here, over 500 of them are veterans,” Mt. Olivet Cemetery Association Member Marty Kohr said.

Those in attendance then gathered together at the Memorial Flag Pole to listen to Bobby Scott, Commander of American Legion Post #143, talk about those they were remembering.

The event ended with JROTC and Color Guard presenting the colors and raising a special American Flag with Taps playing to end the event.

“Every soldier, every person here, this flag has special meaning for them. It unites us,” Kohr said.