Vote Tuesday on Lunch and Learn program

Happening Tuesday night, the West York Area School Board will vote on the proposed “Lunch & Learn” program. If approved high schoolers would get more than an hour to do whatever they want. Students would have 80-minutes to eat lunch, study, do club activities, meet with teachers, exercise or hang out.
The high school principal is spearheading the idea in an effort to strengthen bonds between teachers and students. She got the idea from other high schools, referencing one in New Jersey.
The school board is divide. More than 600+ concerned parents signed a petition voicing their worries. Over the past year the district took several measures to crack down on bullying and harassment. They cut time between classes, added a school resource officer, behavior specialists, and teachers on buses.
In a letter to parents the school district said they would bring on more staff to help monitor students during the free time. Parents say that’s just more taxpayer money.
The school board meeting is at the West York Area High School at 6:30 pm Tuesday. According to the meeting minutes the Lunch and Learn vote is the last item on the agenda.
If the vote passes, the program will start next year for all high schoolers, excluding freshman.