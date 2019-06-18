Vote Tuesday on Lunch and Learn program

Happening Tuesday night, the West York Area School Board will vote on the proposed “Lunch & Learn” program.​ If approved high schoolers would get more than an hour to do whatever they want. Students would have 80-minutes to eat lunch, study, do club activities, meet with teachers, exercise or hang out. ​

The high school principal is spearheading the idea in an effort to strengthen bonds between teachers and students.​ She got the idea from other high schools, referencing one in New Jersey. ​

The school board is divide. More than 600+ concerned parents signed a petition voicing their worries. ​Over the past year the district took several measures to crack down on bullying and harassment. They cut time between classes, added a school resource officer, behavior specialists, and teachers on buses.

In a letter to parents the school district said they would bring on more staff to help monitor students during the free time. Parents say that’s just more taxpayer money. ​

The school board meeting is at the West York Area High School at 6:30 pm Tuesday. According to the meeting minutes the Lunch and Learn vote is the last item on the agenda.

​If the vote passes, the program will start next year for all high schoolers, excluding freshman.​

