Voters sue Pennsylvania officials over absentee ballot rules

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new lawsuit claims Pennsylvania sends out absentee ballots too late, preventing some people from being able to return them in time to be counted.

The lawsuit by the ACLU and nine voters was filed Tuesday in Commonwealth Court against the governor, top elections officials and the leaders of the House and Senate.

The voters say they all submitted absentee ballot applications as required by Oct. 30 but received their ballots too late to meet the Nov. 2 deadline for submitting them.

The lawsuit claims the state's absentee ballot system violates their state constitutional rights to vote and to equal protection under the law, among other allegations.

The voters who sued want the current rules declared unconstitutional and a new deadline established.