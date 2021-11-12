Vulgar political flag on utility pole in Perry County can stay

CAROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in one Perry County neighborhood continue to be upset about vulgar political signs visible to everyone who drives by.

Carroll Township officials say it’s freedom of speech on private property.

“I just think that’s disrespectful to everybody who lives here,” neighbor Chris O’Neill said.

O’Neill is referring to one specific flag on Pisgah State Road he drives by daily.

It turns out it’s on a utility pole, something many abc27 viewers pointed out and wondered whether that was allowed.

“In Pennsylvania, you can’t attach to any pole without the permission of the pole owner. The utility that owns that particular pole, even if it is on private property, it’s not the property of the landowner,” Maggie Sheely, PPL regional affairs director, said.

When abc27 asked Sheely about the flag, she called the homeowner.

It turns out it is a private pole, which surprised even Sheely. She says PPL gave the owner of the pole $1 to attach its cables decades ago. It also holds Comcast and Century Link lines on it.

That means the flag can stay but Sheely doesn’t want others getting any ideas because most are not private poles.

“Just for the safety of our workers and the safety of customers you never want to have any foreign object put into poles that are holding live wires and other companies wires as well,” Sheely said.