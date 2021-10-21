Waggoner’s Mill covered bridge on fire in Perry County, Fire Marshall investigating

LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic bridge in Perry County was on fire in Perry County on Thursday.

According to Perry County dispatch, three fire companies were responding to the Waggoner’s Mill Covered Bridge on Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries or fatalities from the fire. The Fire Marshall is on the scene investigating.

The Waggoner’s Mill bridge in Loysville was built in 1889 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.