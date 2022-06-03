GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart has announced plans to build a high-tech fulfillment center in Franklin County.

The new 1.5 million square-foot facility will be located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court in Greencastle and is set to open in 2024, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the south-central Pennsylvania region.

The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before, setting an entirely new precedent for Walmart on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for associates.

“Our new next generation fulfillment center is a first-of-its-kind for Walmart that will transform the way we ship online orders to customers,” said David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart. “Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we’ll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we’re able to fulfill in a day.”

Walmart says they selected Greencastle due to its proximity to some of the nation’s largest metros including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., combined with its attractive pipeline of talent in the city and surrounding areas.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this high-tech fulfillment center and more than 1,000 supply chain jobs to Greencastle and the south-central region of Pennsylvania,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, supply chain e-commerce fulfillment at Walmart. “We continue to modernize our supply chain network and prepare for growth in our digital business, and this new facility will play an integral role in helping us serve even more customers and Walmart+ members with access to fast shipping on millions of items.”

The fulfillment center will be hiring full-time positions, including new tech-focused jobs like control technicians, quality audit analysts and flow managers.

Walmart associates are provided a path of opportunity beginning on their first day. Associates may participate in Walmart’s Live Better U program, where they can earn a college degree in business, technology, supply chain management or more without the burden of debt, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition and books. Other career advancing opportunities include Walmart Supply Chain Academies, which pay associates to learn through immersive teaching that combines technology, classroom training and ongoing coaching in role.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off and stock purchase plan. Associates also have access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.