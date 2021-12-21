Want your packages by Christmas? Check out these shipping deadlines

(WHTM) — The clock is ticking to get those holiday packages shipped in time for Christmas day.

“Ninety percent of the UPS packages delivered in the U.S. are delivered in one to three days so you still got some time, but to be particularly safe you also have options with our air services,” said Bill Seward, President of Worldwide Sales and Solutions at UPS. “We have guaranteed second-day air so we can ship on Wednesday night and have it delivered on Friday. You can also ship with our next-day air service, which is guaranteed if you get it to us by Thursday night. We will have it under your Christmas tree and delivered to you Friday.”

Shipping Deadlines for Christmas:

UPS

2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 22

Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 23

FedEx

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 21

FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 22

FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 24

USPS

Priority Mail Express Service: Thursday, Dec. 23

Amazon Prime Members

One-day delivery for eligible products through December 23rd

Same day delivery on Christmas Eve, orders have to be over $25 dollars and it is only available in certain zip codes.

Seward says with three days till Christmas there are still millions of packages to be delivered.

“Normally during the year we are doing about 25 million packages delivered a day, that is worldwide. At this time of year that volume nearly doubles around the world,” said Seward.

Retailers’ shipping deadlines for online orders vary but many stores will offer curbside and in-store pickup through Christmas Eve.