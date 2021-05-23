Wanted Pa. man makes multi-county pursuit in Midstate

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Pa. State Police were searching for 29-year-old Jesse Brubaker, warranted for charges in possession of a firearm among other charges. Brubaker ultimately went on the run in a crazy Midstate chase.

Around noon on Friday, PSP in Jonestown received word of a missing vehicle in Jackson Twp., Lebanon County. Brubaker started driving the car towards Lancaster when it shut down on East 28th Division Highway due to a flat tire, as well as OnStar location services.

The suspect then made way through Elizabeth Twp. to steal a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from Brickersville Electric, where the keys were sitting in the center console. Employees weren’t able to catch the suspect before he sped off towards West Donegal Twp., Lancaster County.

Brubaker then abandoned the car at a farm in the 2000 block of Bossler Rd., and then proceeded to steal a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, in which the keys were inside the vehicle. He kept going down that road and made way on foot through a chicken farm at that property.

A neighbor saw Brubaker walking towards a building on the property and parked to approach the suspect, leaving their car running. Brubaker took advantage and slid into the neighbor’s Mazda 6 and drove off.

Coming towards Geyers Church Rd. in Londonderry Twp., Dauphin Co., he then tried to steal someone’s BMW, but drove off again in the Mazda.

The brother of the neighbor in West Donegal Twp. saw the Mazda in Mount Joy and alerted the police of Brubaker’s whereabouts. Police then began pursuing Brubaker. Approaching Lebanon Co., various PSP locations, and local Police Depts. continued chasing the suspect.

Around 8:00 p.m., police were contacted that the Mazda was abandoned. Brubaker ran towards a field on the 100 block of Wintersville Rd. at Jackson Twp. in Lebanon County. Troopers were able to catch Brubaker after a brief foot chase.

Brubaker is currently in custody facing many charges from several counties.