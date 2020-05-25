War memorial in Pennsylvania vandalized with red paint

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pittsburgh police are investigating the vandalism of a war memorial in Pittsburgh’s Lawrence neighborhood on the eve of Memorial Day.

The World War I Doughboy was covered in what appeared to be red paint. A message was spray-painted in red on the memorial: “June 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM.”

“Vandalizing a memorial on any day is wrong, but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today,” said city Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. “Pittsburgh Police will vigorously investigate this crime.”

Pittsburg police said they are going over all the video footage available from the area to gain some clues of who could be behind the vandalism.

The Doughboy statue first appeared in 1921.