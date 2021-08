CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A warehouse has caught fire in Clay Township.

Multiple fire companies and police are responding to a large fire at the Weaver Nut Company warehouse on Route 322.

Police have set up a three-mile exclusion zone for aircraft and are reminding citizens to stay away as there is a possibility for hazardous fumes to escape into the air.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they become available.