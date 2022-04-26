LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A 15-year-old Warwick High School student was charged Tuesday after posting on social media that they had a bomb that would “go off in 5 minutes,” according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Another student saw that social media post and alerted a school district staff member, according to the police department. The LBPD responded to the high school shortly after 8:30 Tuesday morning after Warwick School District contacted them about a student with a possible explosive device in their backpack.

Warwick High School was placed on lockdown during the threat investigation. The student who posted the threat was detained, and no explosive device was found in their backpack, according to the LBPD.

The student was then taken into custody by the LBPD and removed from the school. They were charged with terroristic threats and threat to use weapons of mass destruction and released to their parents.

The LBPD says that “at no time, was any student, staff member or campus in danger during the course of this investigation.”