Washington Township PD and Franklin County participate in Thanksgiving holiday weekend DUI enforcement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Washington Township Police Department announced Tuesday, that the Franklin County DUI Task Force will be conducting patrols targeting impaired drivers as part of the state’s participation in a National DUI Enforcement crackdown for the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

This follows an announcement made by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine which closed prevented bars and restaurants from serving beer and liquor in the commonwealth.

The Franklin County DUI Taskforce reminds you if convicted of a DUI, you face jail time, the loss of

your driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of other unanticipated expenses

ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off

from work. The average DUI costs the offender about $10,000. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.