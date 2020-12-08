Washington Township Police search for missing Waynesboro man

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Jason Todd Martin of Waynesboro, Pa., is being considered a missing adult and has not been seen since Dec. 4, according to Washington Township Police Department.

Martin was last seen operating a dark metallic gray Dodge Ram with a North Carolina registration.

He is 5’7″, 165 pounds, has sandy blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts or can assist police in safely locating him should contact Washington Township Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 717-762-1145.

