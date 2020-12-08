Washington Township Police search for missing Waynesboro man

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Jason Todd Martin of Waynesboro, Pa., is being considered a missing adult and has not been seen since Dec. 4, according to Washington Township Police Department.
Martin was last seen operating a dark metallic gray Dodge Ram with a North Carolina registration.
He is 5’7″, 165 pounds, has sandy blonde hair, and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts or can assist police in safely locating him should contact Washington Township Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 717-762-1145.
TOP STORIES
- President Trump asking Pa. House Speaker for help overturning election results
- 2021 PA Farm Show butter sculpture cancelled amid COVID-19 resurgence
- U.K. begins rollout of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- State leaders to discuss pandemic’s impact on opioid crisis, resources
- York first responder dies of COVID-19, remembered as a hero by his community