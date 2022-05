HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You definitely want to check out this cute video from Milton Hershey School on Wednesday!

A mother duck laid eggs in the elementary school’s sensory garden. After the eggs hatched, the mother duck led her ducklings through the hallways as the students watched.

The ducks ended up in a pond on the school’s campus.