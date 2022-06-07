YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A camera in Hanover live streams a local eagles nest 24/7, allowing community members to watch the eagles grow up. When the eagles first hatched, they were helpless and barely lifting their heads to eat food; Now, they have grown quickly and are starting to exercise their wings.

You can view the livestream online, here.

State game wardens say the eagles are on schedule in their development and exercising their wings now will help them learn to fly in the near future.

“So basically what you see them doing is them is just starting to get that sense and starting to develop those wing muscles and basically get into that habit of what they’re going to be doing in the wild,” said Amy Nabozny, State Game Warden Informational Education Supervisor.

Officials want to remind everyone that if you ever come across an eagle’s nest, do not approach it or touch it. Report the location of the eagle’s nest to experts and allow them to handle the situation.