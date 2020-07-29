Watchdog weighs in on Three Mile Island decreasing emergency planning role

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Three Mile Island a request to alter its emergency preparedness plan.

That includes an end to the 10-mile emergency planning zone and no more siren tests.

Three Mile Island shut down in September 2019.

The NRC says the plant was granted the exemptions consistent with NRC actions for other decommissioning plants.

The NRC says compared to an operating power reactor, the risk of an offsite radiological release is significantly lower and types of accidents significantly fewer.

“This is a community that’s had one nuclear accident so somebody telling us that there’s not going to be another nuclear accident really is not a confidence builder,” said Eric Epstein, chairman of Three Mile Island Alert.

Epstein says TMI’s parent company Exelon is concerned about money.

“Essentially this is a cost-saving measure for Exelon and we believe that there’s a hazard and a clear and a present danger while you have over 1,200 tons of radioactive waste on the island,” Epstein said.

That’s why Epstein asked for the full emergency plan to remain in place until all the radioactive fuel has been removed from the spent fuel pool and placed into dry cask storage.

It’s a position supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and one NRC commissioner.

“And we’re left to our own devices in the event that there’s a spent fuel fire, which is a remote possibility, but still a possibility,” Esptein said.

In a statement, Exelon said, “With no fuel in the reactor and multiple and redundant backup systems in place to safely store the Unit 1 spent fuel, TMI’s already low risk to public health and safety declines even further. The plant’s updated emergency plan, recently approved by the NRC and based on an extensive analysis of plant conditions, helps ensure that our emergency planning activities accurately reflect this lower level of risk.”

Dauphin County’s Director of Public Safety, Steve Libhart, says communication methods will change, but he’s not concerned.

“If there is an offsite need for assistance, they would dial 911 and they would fall under our all-hazards emergency operations plan without any reference to specific activities related to an active nuclear facility,” Libhart said.

Libhart said local emergency management agencies have been expecting this to happen.

“Dauphin County, York County and Lancaster County, we all have parts of the 10-mile emergency plume zone,” Libhart said. “We’re all satisified with the status and the progression from an active plant to a dormant plant and this is part of the process. And I don’t see any need for and additional concern on the part of the residents.”

Exelon cannot implement the changes to its emergency preparedness plan until January 20, 2021.