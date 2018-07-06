Local

Water main break closes Gettysburg street

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 09:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 09:26 AM EDT

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A water main break has closed one of Gettysburg's busiest streets.

The 200 block of York Street, two blocks east of the town square, is closed in both directions, Adams County dispatchers said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. York Street is the local name for Route 30.

There was no estimate of when repairs will be completed.

Gettysburg is at the height of its busy tourism season. The annual four-day reenactment of the Civil War battle began Thursday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local