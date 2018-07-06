Water main break closes Gettysburg street

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A water main break has closed one of Gettysburg's busiest streets.

The 200 block of York Street, two blocks east of the town square, is closed in both directions, Adams County dispatchers said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. York Street is the local name for Route 30.

There was no estimate of when repairs will be completed.

Gettysburg is at the height of its busy tourism season. The annual four-day reenactment of the Civil War battle began Thursday.