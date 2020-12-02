Water main break in Columbia Borough, Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Departments are reporting a water main break in the 400 blk. of S. Front St. (RT. 441) in Columbia Borough.

The Lancaster Water Bureau was contacted and police were told the area would be inspected sometime this morning.

There is a very good possibility that the section of Rt. 441 between Mill St. and Plane St. may need shut down. Partial and/or full lane closures are possible. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes to avoid this area.