Water main break in Hershey prompts temporary boil water advisory for customers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for select customers on W. Areba Ave. in Hershey, Pa.

The company says a water main break in close proximity to a sewer main is responsible for the advisory. Customers are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute before cooling and using. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

This notice applies to approximately 1,000 customers along the following streets:

W. Areba Ave. between Briarcrest Dr. and Hillcrest Rd.

Two sections of Briarcrest Apartments

According to Pennsylvania American Water, “Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.”

Symptoms, however, may not be caused solely by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If symptoms persist, you are encouraged to seek medical advice. You can also call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426 4791 for ways to lessen the risk of infection.

Guardians of young children, pregnant women, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking contaminated water.

A map of the affected area is available by clicking here.