Water main break reported in Lancaster County, water service may be suspended

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority is reporting a water main break near Manheim Veterans Memorial Park.

MAWSA says the break affects customers on Doe Run Road and Memorial Drive. Affected residents should have received an automated call or text message from MAWSA on Friday.

MAWSA says there’s a chance water service may be temporarily suspended on Monday, January 31, and possibly Tuesday, February 1 due to an emergency fix of the water main break.

