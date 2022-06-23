(WHTM) — The battle of Sheetz versus Wawa in the Midstate continues and it is not going anywhere anytime soon as Wawa announces plans of doubling its store count in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years.

According to the store’s press release, the plan is to expand its footprint along the Susquehanna River, with its first store opening as early as 2024. There is even a potential for up to 40 additional stores in Midstate counties over the next few years.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages, and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the Central Pennsylvania community.”

On the east coast, Wawa continues to open stores and plans to open 54 new stores in 2022. For more information on the upcoming stores, click here.