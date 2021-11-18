Waynesboro Area Schools lockdown lifted Thursday afternoon

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Waynesboro Police Department, schools in the Waynesboro Area School District were placed on lockdown around 2:20 p.m. due to a police incident outside the borough.

There was no immediate threat to the schools. An update from the police department around 3 p.m. states that the lockdown has been lifted.

Transportation for elementary and secondary students has been delayed about 30-45 minutes.

Multiple Police agencies are involved in a Police incident in the area of Midvale Rd/Ringgold Pike just south of the PA/MD line. Expect major traffic delay. The incident is contained and there is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) November 18, 2021

A tweet from Trooper Megan Ammerman posted around 2:30 p.m. stated that multiple police agencies were involved in an incident in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike south of the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. Ammerman noted that there was a traffic delay, but the incident was contained and there was no threat to the public.

People were asked to avoid the area of the incident.