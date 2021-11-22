Waynesboro community holds vigil at Md. crash site where Vicosa girls died

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WHTM) — Three days after the horrific murder of two girls from York County, complete strangers from the Waynesboro community paid their respects at the crash site just over the state line in Smithsburg, Maryland.

The search for Aaminah and Giana Vicosa came to an end on Thursday when their father Robert Vicosa shot and killed his daughters, his accomplice and then himself. The car they were in crashed just five minutes from Waynesboro.

“This evening we light our candles in honor of Aaminah and Giana so that those who love them and those who are shaken by the violent acts taken against these girls may heal,” said Vicar Jim Fitzgerald, with Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

For some, it’s hard to put their thoughts into words.

“I cannot imagine for the life of me how a father can do that to his children. I just really grieve for mom,” said Waynesboro resident Marla Jack.

Jack has been to the crash site several times to pay her respects.

“I’m not rich by worldly means but I feel I have a heart that I can give to anyone, whether they know me or not and this is the least I can do,” Jack said.

For Kimberly Knott, it was a scary situation on Thursday.

“I got emails from the school, calls from the daycare about everybody being on lockdown so my first thought was to start calling and figuring out what was going on in our community,” Knott said. “And then once I was informed what exactly was going on, my heart kind of sank.”

It’s why she organized this vigil, holding her own seven-year-old daughter tight, the same age Giana was.

“It did happen right outside Waynesboro so close to home, only within like five minutes of my house so I just thought that we’d just all come together and show our love and support to the family,” Knott said.

“We may not be part of her community wherever she lives but we’re still a part of this community as a nation and we let her know that we’re here. We’re praying for her,” Fitzgerald said.

Jack says the owner of the business where the crash happened respects the community’s mourning, so the memorial will be up most likely through the holidays, but they do have repairs they need to make.