Waynesboro lighting project underway to avoid pedestrian crashes

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been 30 pedestrian crashes on Main Street since 2007, two of which were fatal. The borough is hoping more lighting can stop that trend.

“The borough is working very diligently to make this more of a walkable community and a safer community for both pedestrians and drivers,” Borough Manager Jason Stains said.

Stains says a lighting study showed that drivers should be seeing people from the waist up. The inverse is true in Waynesboro; it is more likely a driver sees people from the waist down.

“We are looking at upgrading our streetlights for about one million dollars in the next two years,” he said.

State and federal funds will cover a portion of the project. The borough wants to add 31 extra light poles, relocate 6 others and remove trees that are in the way; all changes to be made on Main Street.

“Mainstreet Waynesboro (a nonprofit) has been providing a lot of energy with a revitalized downtown,” Stains said.

The change begins as groups like Destination Arts and Mainstreet Waynesboro bring more people to the area.

“We got a $50,000 facade grant, which will certainly help the look of some of our properties,” said Bill Kohler, the director of economic development at Mainstreet Waynesboro.

The borough recently put flashing beacon lights at crosswalks and hopes to add thermoplastics for better illumination as opposed to paint.

“It makes people feel safe,” Kohler said. “If there’s a perception of safety and that it’s bright, people will come down and look at the stores, go to the restaurants.”

A study showed the borough only meets two of eight national standards for street, sidewalk, crosswalk and intersection lighting.

The borough wants the lights to be up by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.