FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters.

According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, later identified as Kevin Snyder, sitting in a van, facing the open door with no pants.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

The woman then entered an adjacent business with her daughters when Snyder followed them. Inside, he began speaking to the daughters asking them if they wanted to go for a ride in his cool fan. The police were called to the business and Snyder fled the scene.

Officers identified Snyder and obtained an arrest warrant. The officers found and arrested Snyder around 3 p.m. on June 1. He remains in Franklin County Prison in lieu of a $20,000 monetary bail.