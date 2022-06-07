WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a stabbing that happened on Tuesday.

Waynesboro Police say the incident happened on June 7 at a residence in the unit block of Locust Street. Police did not say how many people were injured or how severe the injuries may have been. A description of the suspect was also not immediately available.

Police say if anyone has seen any suspicious person or vehicle in that area that they contact Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131. Police say at this time there is no known risk to the community as a result of this incident.