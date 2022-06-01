FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the message was posted from a fictitious account. Waynesboro Area School District was notified and closed all schools in the district in response on June 1.

As of Wednesday morning, the individual responsible for posting the threat remains unidentified, but the FBI has been contacted and is assisting in determining the source.