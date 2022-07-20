WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Women In Need is hosting their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Main Street in Waynesboro for the first time on Friday, October 14. The event is typically hosted in downtown Chambersburg.

On average, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That comes out to over 10 million men and women per year. Women In Need assisted 1,272 survivors of abuse right here in the Midstate.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event brings over 100 men to walk in red high heels, taking a stance against domestic violence.

All proceeds from the event will go to Women In Need to help the organization continue to empower victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

To register for the event, visit www.winservices.org.