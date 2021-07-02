Waze partners with local Pa. officials to improve traffic conditions using real-time data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Popular navigation app Waze is partnering with local officials in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties to decrease traffic congestion and make better-informed planning decisions.

The free, two-way data share agreement will give local planning officials real-time traffic data collected directly from Waze users. In exchange, The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC) will provide Waze with real-time government-reported construction and road closure data.

“We are always looking for partnerships to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Jeff Haste, Chairman of the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study (HATS). “The partnership with Waze will be a benefit to our residents and the visitors to our region.”

The information exchange not only smooths traffic patterns, but reduce commuting costs, saves gas and helps the environment.

TCRPC officials said the partnership allows for a deeper understanding of local traffic patterns as they occur, substituting the need for expensive road sensors and traffic cameras.

“We are thrilled to partner with Waze to gain a deeper understanding of real-time conditions,” Deck said. “The context Waze provides us in terms of what is happening and why traffic conditions are being affected in near real-time is invaluable to our transportation planning program.”

Waze for Cities Data is part of the Waze for Cities program. Partners can also access Waze Beacons, Waze Carpool, and solutions for managing communications with drivers and traffic during crisis situations, sporting events and large concerts.