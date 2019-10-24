‘We will catch you’: Michaux cameras focus on illegal dumping

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michaux State Forest has been plagued by illegal dumping for decades, but patrolling the land for those responsible has been a struggle — until now.

Cameras have been placed to catch the criminals in the act.

Assistant forest manager Michelle Blevins says photos of license plates and faces will provide the evidence they need to file charges, and officials get help identifying suspects when the photos are posted to social media.

“You’d be surprised how many people come back and say I do know that person. This is so and so and this is where he can be located,” Blevins said.

“If we want to catch you, at this point, we will catch you,” she said.

Park officials hope the cameras will save them money. Last year, they spent over $1,300 on disposal fees.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.