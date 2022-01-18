Weather causes trash, Christmas tree pickup delays for Penn Waste

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Customers of Penn Waste who haven’t yet disposed of their Christmas tree will have to wait a little longer.

Penn Waste announced that due to inclement weather they have rescheduled pickup dates for customers.

Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day and Christmas tree pickup that was scheduled to happen this past Saturday has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 29.

If you were not in need of the new 96 gallon trash receptacle provided by Penn Waste and have previously scheduled with them to pick it up, that has been changed to Saturday, January 22.