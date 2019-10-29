Website aids with bullying prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Advocates against bullying announced Tuesday during a rally the launch of a new, online bullying prevention toolkit.

​The Center for Safe Schools and the Highmark Foundation announced the launch of the “Care. Connection. Champion: A Middle School Bullying Prevention Toolkit” campaign, which includes that website.​​

The website is designed to teach middle school-aged kids how to engage in bullying prevention and help their peers who are affected by bullying.

​​”It is important that our children have the resources that will help them feel safe, secure, and in control in their learning environments,” state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said.​

​More than one in four children across the country report experiences with bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. ​​October is Bullying Prevention Month.​​

The online toolkit can be found at msbptoolkit.safeschools.info.​