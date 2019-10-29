Website aids with bullying prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Advocates against bullying announced Tuesday during a rally the launch of a new, online bullying prevention toolkit.
The Center for Safe Schools and the Highmark Foundation announced the launch of the “Care. Connection. Champion: A Middle School Bullying Prevention Toolkit” campaign, which includes that website.
The website is designed to teach middle school-aged kids how to engage in bullying prevention and help their peers who are affected by bullying.
”It is important that our children have the resources that will help them feel safe, secure, and in control in their learning environments,” state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said.
More than one in four children across the country report experiences with bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. October is Bullying Prevention Month.
The online toolkit can be found at msbptoolkit.safeschools.info.