HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people were injured in acts of violence that occurred between Friday, March 18, and Sunday, March 20 in Harrisburg.

According to a release from the city of Harrisburg, the first incident took place in the area of Fourth and Mackay streets on Friday, March 18.

Demone Maxwell ,25, was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Police have made no arrests in this case.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, March 19. The release stated that Rashad Spriggs, 35, was pistol-whipped in a possible drug deal. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

The third incident, according to the release, happened shortly after 1:30 a.m on Sunday, March 20. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were both shot at the Community Drive Projects.

The man is in critical condition and is stable and the woman is in fair condition. Harrisburg police do have a person of interest in this case. The public is in no danger as officials believe this was an isolated and targeted incident.

These acts come after a string of violence in the city over the past week. Officials have said that they are having a hard time getting witnesses to cooperate in all of the violent acts in the city.