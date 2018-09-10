Weekend rain causes road closures across the Midstate Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Over the weekend the Midstate saw heavy rain and Monday morning, several roads remain closed because of flooding.

According to Meteorologist Adis Juklo, parts of the Midstate saw five to six inches of rain.

Monday morning, PennDOT had more than a dozen closures listed.

Cumberland, Adams, Lebanon, Lancaster, York and Franklin Counties saw closures while Dauphin County Dispatch did not have any to report and no closures were listed in Perry County.

Roadwork projects were also impacted by heavy rain.

In Hellam Township, York County, Accomac Road between Dark Hollow Road and River Drive is collapsing where roadwork was being done. The road is currently closed.

Rain will continue throughout Monday. To check the latest road closures, visit 511PA's website and check the ABC27 News traffic page where you will find access to PennDOT's network of traffic cameras as well as a live incident map.

For live updates, be sure to follow ABC27's traffic anchor, Amanda Peterson, on Twitter @_AmandaPeterson.