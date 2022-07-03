MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area.

Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County

“About 10 minutes later, I just heard a crack, and the power went out a couple of times,” Truan said. “Sounded like the glass was about to shatter, stuff like that.”

Truan was at home with his fiance and two children, including a two-week-old baby, and started to make preparations before the storm rolled through.

“We were thinking we were going to have to take shelter in case a tornado was about to come through if this was going to escalate even worse,” Truan said.

Truan said the storm lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was enough.

Geina Neth

“The backyard was completely destroyed, the fence, the siding of my house was ripped off,” Truan said.

Up and down his street, there were trees down and even some roofs that had been blown off. The storm also damaged power lines, cutting power to several homes in the area.

Truan and his family are starting to pick up the pieces. They have only lived in their house for less than six months, but he says they are lucky.

“Something you’re trying to build got crashed down, but in the end, it’s a blessing, my family’s fine so nothing else really matters. This is all replaceable,” Truan said.