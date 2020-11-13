Weis Markets donates $800,000 to help paralyzed veterans

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Hometown heroes are helping disabled servicemen and women. On Thursday, Weis Markets presented a check for $800,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America at the grocery chain’s Enola location.

The money comes from Weis and customers who chose to “round up” their total at checkout. Their efforts were made to honor Veterans Day.

For more than 70 years, PVA has monitored veterans’ care at Veterans Affairs center, funded research for improved care and treatment, and made sure paralyzed veterans receive their benefits.

David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, was blown away by the generous donation.

“It’s given us a good problem that now we can expand our programs and do more outreach to paralyzed veterans,” Zurfluh said.

Ron Bonacci, VP of marketing and advertising with Weis Markets, is equally as appreciative of PVA’s mission and says Weis’s donation is a good change of pace during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“What an amazing time of year, when you think of all the things out there this pandemic has caused, how benevolent some of the people are to support causes like PVA,” Bonacci said.

PVA provides job training and renovates buildings to be more accessible for paralyzed veterans, as well.