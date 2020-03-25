MILTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced Wednesday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The company says the employee last worked March 18.

The person is now in self-quarantine, store associates were properly notified, and there have not been any additional reports of illness, Weis said.

The grocery company maintains that proper cleaning has been done throughout the coronavirus pandemic and that additional cleaning was done at the Milton store Tuesday night, just after learning about the COVID-19 positive.