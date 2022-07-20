YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency care begins before a patient very gets to the emergency room. It’s called “pre-hospital care,” and it’s everything that happens before a patient reaches the hospital.

July 20 was “EMS skills day” at WellSpan York Hospital, where medical interns and residents did hands-on training for life-saving procedures.

“I hope that they take away a better appreciation of what our pre-hospital colleagues are faced with, what they do, and how they’re an important part of the team,” said Dr. Julian Mapp, WellSpan York emergency department.

Dr. Mapp says he hopes some of the new doctors will pursue emergency medicine fellowships, and eventually stay in the Midstate to help save lives.