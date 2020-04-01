WellSpan opens care locations for COVID-19 patients with minor symptoms

WellSpan has opened six locations across the Midstate to care for those with COVID-19 or those who are suspected of having it, but who don’t have major symptoms.

Those with bad symptoms would be in the hospital. Those with more minor symptoms are being treated at one of these separate facilities. The point is to keep as many people as possible who have the virus away from those who don’t.

Staff in these facilities are also providing general healthcare for these patients, whether that’s a back ache or a sprained ankle.

“We expect it’s going to be slow for awhile, but we’re trying to prepare for when the numbers of COVID positive patients really increases,” said Dr. David Gasperack, Vice President and Regional Medical Director, WellSpan.

All of the locations are open seven days a week.

WellSpan Adams Health Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine 2050 South Queen St., York, will provide primary care services for children and all adults at this site. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 1000 Norland Ave., Chambersburg. This care location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 101 Airport Road, Lititz. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

WellSpan Family Medicine – Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Shippensburg Health Campus, 97 Progress Blvd., Shippensburg. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.