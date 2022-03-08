WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two West Earl Police officers were dispatched to a home and assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy.

West Earl Township Police

Officers Craig Johnson and Josh Mertz arrived to find the mother having contractions and the baby’s head emerging. Officer Johnson, a certified EMT, supported the baby’s head and assisted with the delivery.

Baby Josiah was born at 4:23 a.m., wrapped in towels, and had his airways cleared with an aspirator bulb.

Officer Johnson clamped the umbilical cord and monitored the baby’s and mother’s conditions until EMS arrived three minutes after the baby was born.

Both the mother and baby were transported to Lancaster General’s Women’s and Babies hospital in stable condition and are both doing well.