West Earl Police investigating puppy theft in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Earl Police Department is investigating a puppy theft from a farm in Ephrata.

Police were called to the farm on Monday around 9 p.m. It was reported that two English Bulldogs both eight to nine weeks old and a Boston Terrier between two to three years old were taken from the property. The Boston Terrier is a mother that was nursing other puppies that were not stolen. The Terrier also had an eye removed and still has stitches from the procedure.

A suspicious vehicle was identified as a light blue four-door sedan with a missing rear bumper. Another vehicle was described as a dark colored, possible Audi SUV.

A suspicious person was described as a black or Hispanic male wearing a white t-shirt and a baseball hat. Witnesses saw the male fleeing on foot through a field before being picked up by one of the suspicious vehicles.

West Earl Police Department are seeking the public’s help with the case. If you have any information on the people or vehicles involved in the theft please contact WEPD at 717-859-1411.