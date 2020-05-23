West Earl police warn of PP&L phone scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Earl police are warning residents of a phone scam where callers claim to be from PP&L threatening to shut off electricity due to missed payments or that a refund will be sent out due to a previous overcharged.

PP&L warns people be wary regarding these scams and that they have received several calls themselves about it.

The company is now collecting information regarding these scam calls. PP&L recommends that any resident unsure how to handle the call, contact PP&L Residential Customers can call 1800-342-5775.

Residents can also check PP&L’s Fraud and Deceptive marketing page for more information.

