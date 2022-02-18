West Hanover Township supervisors deny warehouse plans

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The company wanting to build a massive warehouse in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County had its final land development plan denied by township supervisors.

Prologis wants to build a 1.1 million square foot warehouse along Linglestown Road. Much to the happiness of many neighbors, it doesn’t look like it will happen.

Opposition to the so-called mega-warehouse has been strong lately, even with neighbors protesting several months ago with a lot of concerns.

“The air, the pollution, the water affected by the wetlands and the forested areas they’re just going to destroy,” Dudley Gordon said.

In a 2-2 tied vote Thursday night, West Hanover Township supervisors effectively denied the final land development plan for Prologis for the land north of Linglestown road near I-81.

One supervisor abstained because he works for the company which did the traffic study.

“The residents that were there that evening, spoke against truck traffic, spoke against the ugliness of a warehouse and all the things that come along with a warehouse,” Mike Gossert, West Hanover Township manager said.

A lawyer representing some neighbors argued Prologis failed to obtain environmental permits and address environmental concerns. Additionally, he says the final traffic impact study identifies an issue with sight distance for trucks turning right on Linglestown Road.

“The supervisors are put into tough spots at times and these are some tough votes and especially when you’re looking at something this large, this impactful in the community,” Gossert said.

Gossert says the township has to provide a letter within 15 days providing legal reasons why it denied the plan.

“After we submit the letter then there’s nothing more we can do. You know, it’s up to the applicant to make that decision,” Gossert said.

That decision would be from Prologis on whether to appeal the denial in court.

A spokesperson for the company says they don’t have any comment to offer at the moment.